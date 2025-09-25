Mary R. Mogan, age 64, of Huntingburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Mary was born on July 17, 1961, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Arnold and Irene (Hackman) Schnell. She married Larry Mogan on July 18, 1981, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. A graduate of Southridge High School, Mary was devoted to her family and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She had a love for dogs and enjoyed sharing her home and heart with them.

An exceptional cook, Mary was especially known for her homemade bread, coffee cake, and rolls. In quieter moments, she found joy in working on puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Irene Schnell, as well as two sisters-in-law, Donna Schnell and Denise Schnell.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Mogan of Huntingburg; two children, Travis (Liz) Mogan of Lafayette and Stacey (Kyle) Humbert of Huntingburg; nine siblings, Eugene (Naomi) Schnell, Bernice (Phil) Kiser, Janice (Gene) DeMotte, Ken (companion: Janet) Schnell, Ali Durbin, Jerry (Janet) Schnell, Larry Schnell, Arnie (Roxanne) Schnell, and Cathy (Brian) LaRoche; and by six grandchildren, Luke Mogan, Shawn Humbert, Bently Humbert, Henry Humbert, Clara Mogan, and Alex Mogan.

A graveside service for Mary R. Mogan will be held at 10:30 a.m. E.D.T. on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at St. Mary Cemetery in Huntingburg. Father Biju Thomas will officiate. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.