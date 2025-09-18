In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Jenna Bieker Jones, Chairperson of Dubois County Advocacy For Recovery & Prevention Council (DC ARC), to discuss the successful evening that was the Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil, and to promote this weekend’s event: Live To Rise: Fun Run for Recovery

Live To Rise: Fun Run for Recovery is happening on Saturday, September 20th, 2025 at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza, starting at 10:00AM EST and going until 2:00PM EST. This event is free for all ages.

Learn more about this fast approaching event here: https://www.facebook.com/duboiscountyARC

https://youtu.be/yu_jpEBPtMo