Rodney L. Dixon, age 84, of Winslow, passed away Thursday, September 11, 2025, at home.

He was born July 21, 1941, in Huntingburg, to Leo George and Wilma (Evans) Dixon. He married Karen Caldemeyer in 1999.

Rodney worked as a supervisor at Whirlpool; was a former Deputy Marshal, Pike County EMT Instructor and member of the Winslow Town Board, Winslow Volunteer Fire Department, and Republican Party. He helped with the successful completion of the Winslow Community Center project; and found joy in antique vehicles, attending car shows, fishing, hunting, and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Sue Dixon; children, Tonda Dixon, Debra Dixon-Weisheit (spouse, Byron “Kim” Weisheit), and Rodney “Chip” Dixon Jr. (spouse, Savannah); stepchildren, Chastity Overbey, Jeremy Deffendoll (spouse, Jen) all residing in Winslow, and Jason Deffendoll of Vincennes; siblings, Beverly Erickson (spouse, Jim) of Arizona and Michael Dixon (spouse, Janice) of Colorado; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and by step grand/great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Twin Oaks Cemetery in Petersburg at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with viewing at the graveside from 10:30-11:00 a.m. Pastor John Beasley will officiate. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.nassandson.com