Sheila K. Julian, age 73, of Spurgeon, passed away at 8:06 p.m., on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

Sheila was born on September 21, 1951, in Vincennes, Indiana, and was later adopted by Grester and Mildred Erwin. She married Larry Julian on June 20, 1969, at Spurgeon General Baptist Church.

A devoted member of Spurgeon General Baptist Church, Sheila dedicated her career to nursing. She cherished time with her family, enjoyed traveling to Colorado and the Smoky Mountains, and loved her sweet tea. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bill McKinney; and a nephew, B.J.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry Julian; two children, Claudia (Gary) Loveless and Chad (Charity) Julian; five grandchildren, Austin (Demi), Kennedy (Shanda), Carter (Kaci), Brody and Micah; two great-grandchildren, Lennon and Britton; and by nieces and nephews, Stephen, Melissa, Nathan, Adam and Johnathan, as well as Jason and Chris, both of whom she helped raise.

Funeral services for Sheila Julian will be held at 1:30 p.m., C.D.T., Sunday, September 14, 2025, at Spurgeon General Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Spurgeon Cemetery. Pastor Marc Grimes will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., C.D.T., on Sunday, prior to the service at the church. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spurgeon General Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com