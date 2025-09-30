Hosted at Matilda’s Event Barn in Troy, Indiana, the Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebration of 25 years of community service, and honored chamber members with various annual awards.
Recorded by Jeremy Markos.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Hosted at Matilda’s Event Barn in Troy, Indiana, the Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebration of 25 years of community service, and honored chamber members with various annual awards.
Recorded by Jeremy Markos.
You must be logged in to post a comment.