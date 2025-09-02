National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed each year on the third Friday of September, honoring the sacrifices of service members who were prisoners of war or remain missing in action.

VFW Post 673 in Jasper will once again host its annual recognition service on Friday, September 19, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the post, located at 3131 North Newton Street.

This year’s service, led by Chairman Ed Oser, will highlight the story of Colonel Charles E. Shelton, an Air Force reconnaissance pilot shot down over northern Laos on April 29, 1965. Colonel Shelton is remembered as the last official POW from the Vietnam War era. The program will also share the efforts of Shelton’s wife, who became a leading voice in the MIA/POW movement.

The public, along with all post members, are encouraged to attend the service as a tribute to those who were prisoners of war and those who never returned home. The message of the evening will continue to reflect the solemn commitment of the observance: “Never Forgotten.”