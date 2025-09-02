Anna Mary Feldmeyer, age 93, of Huntingburg, passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery, Ferdinand.

She was born May 21, 1932, in Huntingburg, to Millard and Edna (Schmaker) Meyerholtz. She married Donald H. Feldmeyer on October 22, 1950 at Salem United Church of Christ where she and her husband were members. As a young girl, Anna Mary started work at General Electric then as a clerk at Divine’s on 4th Street in Huntingburg. Later, she became an assistant to the librarian at Huntingburg Library. She and her husband shared the joy of collecting. They were founding members of the UHL Collector’s Society. Anna Mary, together with her granddaughter Kara, wrote and published two books on UHL Pottery. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald, on August 31, 2021; a grandson, Jason Feldmeyer; three brothers, Junior, Billy, and Gene Meyerholtz; and two sisters, Judy Selvidge and Alice Duncan.

Anna Mary is survived by a daughter, Gae (Larry) Holtzman; one son, Mike (Lisa) Feldmeyer; three sisters, Betty O’Brien, Linda Leibering, Carolyn (Lloyd) Phillips; sisters-in-law, Glenda Meyerholtz, all of Huntingburg, Vicki Meyerholtz of Velpen; four grandchildren, Kara (Stuart Hatch) Holtzman, Kurt Holtzman, Ann (Ben) Titus, Katelyn (Pat Miller) Feldmeyer; three great-grandchildren, Jacyn, Hattie and Ryan.

Visitation for Anna Mary Feldmeyer will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 5, 2025, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg prior to the service which will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate at the funeral service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Dubois County Foundation: Jason Feldmeyer Scholarship or Salem United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com