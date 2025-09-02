DeWayne L. Bouillon, age 46, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident at 11:56 p.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana.

DeWayne was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 11, 1978, to Gary “Soup” and Linda (Rasche) Bouillon. He married Chanda Foster in September of 2022.

He was a 1997 graduate from Jasper High School.

He was a truck driver for Jasper Engines and Transmissions.

DeWayne enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Chanda Bouillon, Jasper; two daughters: Ryan (Greysen) Stevens, Evansville; and Kinley Catt, Jasper; mother, Linda Bouillon, Otwell; brother, Jeremy (Julia) Bouillon, Otwell; niece, Rilyn Bouillon, and nephew, Braxton Bouillon.

DeWayne is preceded in death by his father and one son, Tyler, who died in infancy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

