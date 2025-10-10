Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Joe “Swampy” Scholenbachler, President of the Four Rivers Arts & Crafts Association, to announce the celebration for 50 years of the Four Rivers Arts & Crafts Association, and what to expect at the 2025 Four Rivers Arts & Crafts Association Harvest Home Festival, happening at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds on October 18th-19th, 2025.

Visit them online for more information: https://www.facebook.com/FourRiversHarvestHomeFestival

https://youtu.be/d6pAkdUZBcI

Kaitlyn Neukam

