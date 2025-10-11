A Jasper man has been arrested following a multi-agency investigation into the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

According to the Huntingburg Police Department, the investigation began in September 2025 after detectives and the Dubois County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a Cyber Tip Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report, generated by Media Lab/Kik, contained video files depicting child sexual abuse material.

Investigators determined the account responsible for uploading and sharing the files belonged to 19-year-old Eli J. Lehmkuhler of Jasper. On the morning of October 10, multiple search warrants were executed at locations in Jasper. Officers from several agencies assisted in the operation, including the Jasper Police Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Ferdinand Police Department, Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office, and Indiana State Police. Numerous electronic devices were seized for forensic examination.

Lehmkuhler was taken into custody and booked into the Dubois County Security Center on charges of Child Exploitation/Possession of CSAM (Level 4 Felony), Child Exploitation/Possession of CSAM (Level 5 Felony), and Distribution of an Intimate Image (Class A Misdemeanor).

The Huntingburg Police Department noted that the investigation was part of the Indiana ICAC Task Force’s ongoing effort to identify and prosecute those involved in online crimes against children. The department also emphasized that all charges are merely allegations, and Lehmkuhler is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

For more information about the Indiana ICAC Task Force or to report suspected online child exploitation, visit internetcrimesagainstkids.com.