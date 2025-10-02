A Huntingburg man has been arrested following an incident in which he was allegedly seen nude and performing sexual acts in view of children.

At around 6:29 p.m., on Wednesday, October 1st, Huntingburg Police were dispatched after receiving a report of a male subject standing inside his residence without clothing while children were present at a neighboring property.

The complainant provided officers with a photo showing the suspect, later identified as 67-year-old Mark Kays, standing behind a full-pane glass storm door of his residence, reportedly nude and engaging in lewd acts.

Police made contact with Kays at his residence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Dubois County Security Center, where he was booked on the following charges:

Dissemination of Matter or Conducting Performance Harmful to Minors (Level 6 Felony)

Public Indecency (Class A Misdemeanor)

Public Nudity (Class C Misdemeanor)

Authorities note that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.