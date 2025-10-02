Latest News

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) will close applications for the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) in Daviess County on October 9, 2025. The fund was opened on July 11 to assist residents who experienced damage to homes or property during flooding on June 30.

The SDRF provides up to $2,000 in assistance to help with immediate needs but is limited to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured. State assistance cannot replace insurance coverage but may help with the costs of repairing, replacing, or restoring a primary residence.

IDHS has already begun processing payments for eligible applicants ahead of the application deadline.

On By Joey Rehl

