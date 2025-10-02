On Sunday, Oct. 26, Redemption Christian Church will host Fall Fest at Redemption at the church’s three locations — Loogootee, Jasper, and Tell City. Everything at the events, designed for surrounding communities and families in the region, is free.

At the church’s Jasper Campus (1450 Energy Dr.), activities will be from 3 to 5 p.m. EDT. A Chili and Soup Cook-Off will be one of many competition-based activities for the day, in addition to a corn hole tournament and pie-eating contest. There will also be inflatables for kids, face painting, temporary tattoos, food, drinks, as well as hay and barrel rides for kids.

Redemption’s Loogootee Campus (1 Loogootee Plaza) will host activities at 3 to 5 p.m. EDT. There will be a Chili Cook-Off, inflatables for kids, a corn hole tournament, outdoor games, hay rides, and various kinds of food and fall drinks.

Redemption’s Tell City Campus (3515 Mozart St.) will host their event from 3 to 5 p.m. CDT. There will be a Trunk or Treat with candy for kids (kids are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes), inflatables, pumpkin painting, cotton candy, hamburgers and hotdogs, and hot chocolate will be available. Water will be provided.

Everything at Fall Fest at Redemption is free and everyone is welcome and invited.

For more information, please visit www.RedemptionIN.com/fall or call 812-481-2410.