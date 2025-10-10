Attorney General Todd Rokita today issued the following statement on Roy Lee Ward’s execution, that took place, Friday, October 10th. :

“Early this morning, the execution of Roy Lee Ward was carried out, delivering accountability for the brutal rape and murder of 15-year-old Stacy Payne on April 16, 2001. Following his 2007 conviction and death sentence, Ward’s case was thoroughly reviewed, culminating in the Indiana Supreme Court setting his execution date and Governor Mike Braun rejecting his request for clemency.

“Today, we honor Stacy Payne’s memory and bring long-awaited closure to her family and loved ones. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our office’s appeals team, who dedicated thousands of hours and exceptional talent to upholding the jury’s verdict and ensuring the law was enforced. The Indiana Department of Correction carried out this sentence with utmost professionalism, reinforcing the state’s commitment to protecting our communities from violent predators. Let this stand as a resolute warning: those who commit such heinous crimes will face the full weight of justice.”