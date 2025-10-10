DC Multisport invites outdoor enthusiasts of all ages to celebrate the season at its annual Howl at the Moon Hike on Monday, October 20, at Ferdinand State Forest, kicking off the start of Fall Break with an evening under the stars.

This popular community event offers participants the chance to experience the natural beauty of Ferdinand State Forest in a whole new way—by moonlight. Hikers will follow a guided trail lit by the glow of the autumn moon while enjoying the crisp evening air, camaraderie, and the peaceful sounds of the forest at night. Two hikes will be available: a longer, more advanced route and a shorter distance option along the road for families.

The hikes will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST at Ferdinand State Forest’s Sycamore Shelter House, located at the head of the South Ridge Trail. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes, and bring flashlights or headlamps for added safety. Hot chocolate and snacks will be available before and after the hike, creating a cozy atmosphere to wrap up the evening.

The event is free and open to the public, though donations to support DC Multisport’s mission of giving back to the community are welcome. Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Dubois County Food Bank.

Event Details:

What: Howl at the Moon Hike

When: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: Hikes start at 7:00 p.m. EST; registration begins at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Ferdinand State Forest, Ferdinand, Indiana (start at Sycamore Shelter House at South Ridge Trailhead)

Who: Open to all ages and fitness levels

For more information, contact DC Multisport at 812-482-9115 or email dcmultisport@gmail.com.