An investigation is underway in Perry County after skeletal remains were found along the banks of the Ohio River near Cannelton.

According to the Perry County Coroner’s Office, two fishermen made the discovery, which included a skull and jawbone with several teeth intact, a possible femur, and a few smaller unidentified bones.

The remains are currently being held at the Coroner’s Office as officials work to send them to an anthropologist for DNA testing and identification.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are assisting in the investigation, which remains in its early stages.

Authorities have not released any additional details, including a possible identity or cause of death, but more information is expected as the investigation continues.