Diane Marie Popp, age 61, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 1:14 a.m. on Monday, September 29, 2025, at her home in Birdseye.

Diane was born on April 22, 1964, to John and Grace (Edrington) Popp. She married Bill Henninger on July 20, 2024, at Patoka Lake Winery.

She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Vincennes University.

She retired as a head nurse from the Waters of Huntingburg and worked at other area nursing homes.

She enjoyed taking care of her home. She loved tending to the animals and gardening. She enjoyed taking vacations to the ocean and loved road trips with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Henninger, Birdseye; two daughters: Ann (Josh) Masden, TN; Vicky Strotman, Wickliffe; one son, Johnny Strotman, Haysville; two sisters: Brenda (Bob) Pielemeier, Evansville; Janet (Bill) Popp, Frenchlick, one brother, Bobby (Becky) Popp, Petersburg; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and mother-in-law, Prentiss Henninger, and father-in-law, George Henninger.

A visitation For Diane Marie Popp will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Side Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family or a favorite charity.

