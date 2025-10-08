Ralph L. Bartley, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

He was born in Ireland, Indiana, on November 7, 1935, to Karl and Rose Marie (Schlachter) Bartley. He married Rose Marie Blume on August 31, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana.

He was a 1953 graduate of Huntingburg High School.

He served in the United States Army National Guard and had earned the rank of 1st Lieutenant.

Ralph was an insurance salesman for Krapf-Bartley Insurance for 40 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and their Holy Name Society, the Jasper Optimist Club, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, a 4th degree Knight of the Jasper K of C, and former board member of the Sisters of St. Benedict Academy. He was also very active with Junior Achievement and fundraising for the organization and was a driver for the American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery Program.

He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Rose Marie Bartley, Jasper, IN, five children, Dianne Bartley, Jasper, IN, Becky Knust, Jasper, IN, Cathy (Dan) Meiring, Newburgh, IN, Ronald Bartley, Newburgh, IN, Gary (Dawn) Bartley, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, Chayna Bartley, Eric Meiring, Tyler Meiring, Andy Knust, and Amy Newberg, one step grandson, Doug Meiring, and six great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is one son-in-law, Gary Knust, one sister, Carol Phelps, and one brother, Stan Bartley.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ralph L. Bartley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 13, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military gravesite rights.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, to the Monastery of the Immaculate Conception, or to a favorite charity.

