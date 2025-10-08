Ivolene Adams, 91, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Sunday, October 5th, 2025, at St. Anthony, Indiana where she lived with her daughter.

She was born on March 31, 1934, in Eastern Kentucky to Alvin and Bethel (Thomas) Combs.

Ivolene married Hillard “Jesse” Adams on July 22, 1954. She was a loving wife and mother. Ivolene was known for living life to the fullest and being happy. She was always willing to tell everyone how good God has been to her. Ivolene loved attending church with her family and at the age of 91 she was still very active in her church, singing with her daughter and great- granddaughter.

Ivolene was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Adams, her parents, Alvin and Bethel, her son, Ronnie Adams, 3 grandsons, Chris Adams, Stephen Seals, Derrick Adams, and her brother, Watson Combs.

She is survived by 9 children, Jan (Jeff) Faulkenburg, Melanie (Ken) Littell, Lennie (Rhonda) Adams, Reba (Tom) Toby, Renae (Steve) Kuelber, Gary Adams, Dana (Johnny) Bertges, Kevin (Dawn) Adams, Delilah (Jay) Boeglin, 28 grandchildren, 55 great- grandchildren, 3 great- great grandchildren, and expecting 2 more great- great grandchildren coming soon, sister, LaVerne Adams, and 1 brother Bill Combs.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday October 9, 2025, at 1:00 P.M EST at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana with Pastor Dwight Jones to officiate. Friends may visit from 10:00 A.M EST until the time of service at 1:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Community Chapel Cemetery.

Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana is honored to serve the family of Ivolene Adams.

