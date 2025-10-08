Attorney General Todd Rokita announced with 12 weeks remaining in 2025, Indiana’s Unclaimed Property Division is on track to surpass its all-time annual record for returning unclaimed funds to rightful owners.

The division has already returned over $77 million in 2025, surpassing last year’s amount of $72 million, the second highest year, and is projected to easily exceed the 2023 record of $81 million by years end.

Despite this success, Attorney General Rokita emphasized that many individuals remain unaware of funds waiting for them, driving the division’s mission. Unclaimed property can include:

Unclaimed wages or commissions

Money orders

Safety deposit box contents

Savings and checking accounts

Refunds

Overpayments such as: Credit card balances Cell phone bills BMV payments



To help keep your property from going unclaimed, Hoosiers are advised to:

Keep a record of all bank accounts

Cash all checks promptly

Change address form with the US Postal Service when moving

Open all mail (in case there is a due diligence letter from a company holding funds)

Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable, and electricity deposits

Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received

With new property added regularly and nearly a billion dollars waiting to be claimed, Attorney General Rokita encourages everyone to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search their name, family or business.

Hoosiers can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.