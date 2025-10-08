The Property Rights Alliance, Mid-States Update, and Coalition to Stop the Mid-States Corridor is planning to host seven town hall discussions on the Mid-States Corridor Project across Dubois County.

These free community discussions will have residents, civic leaders, and experts discuss how the Mid-States Corridor could shape the region’s future, from traffic patterns and local taxes to farmland, forests, and community growth.

The events offer community members the chance to ask questions, share their perspective, and understand the project before decisions are finalized.

All the meetings will have doors open at 6 PM, and take place from 7 to 8 PM. The locations and dates for these meetings are:

Monday, October 13th – St. Anthony Community Center (4665 South Cross Street in St. Anthony)

Tuesday, October 14th – Celestine Community Club (7742 East Ellsworth Road in Celestine)

Wednesday, October 15th – Holland American Legion (508 West Main Street in Holland)

Thursday, October 16th – Dubois Ruritan Park (5430 East Jasper Dubois Road in Dubois)

Friday, October 17th – Jasper Outdoor Recreation Center (559 West 500 North in Jasper, near Haysville)

Monday, October 20th – Huntingburg Teen Outback (507 North Main Street in Huntingburg)

Tuesday, October 21st – Jasper KlubHaus61 (2031 North Newton Street in Jasper)

For more information contact midstatesupdate@proton.me, propertyrightsalliance@outlook.com, or stopthemidstatescorridor@gmail.com.