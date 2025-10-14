Latest News

“The Color Flute” Free Concert Performing at St. Meinrad Archabbey Deaconess Memorial Hosting November Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Support Group Saint Meinrad Archabbey Gallery Exhibiting Kentucky Artist’s Oil Paintings and Pastels Five New Members Added to St. Meinrad Seminary Board of Overseers Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Santa Claus Indiana

Effective Monday, November 17th, the drain at Beaver Lake will be opened. Residents are advised to contact the Jasper Water Department with any questions regarding the process.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post