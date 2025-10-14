The 2025 Knights of Columbus Priest, Deacons, and Religious Appreciation Dinner will take place on Tuesday, October 28, at the Huntingburg Event Center. This annual event celebrates and honors the priests, deacons, and religious members serving in Dubois and Spencer counties, recognizing their dedication and spiritual leadership within the community.

This year’s featured speaker is Father Tyler Tenbarge, who will present on the topic “Raising Catholic Kids.” The evening provides both reflection and fellowship during Clergy Appreciation Month, offering the public an opportunity to show gratitude to those committed to religious life.

Dinner will be catered by Oink, Inc., with the meal and program beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and tickets are $25 per person, available for purchase at local parish offices. Seating is limited, and ticket sales will close on Friday, October 17.