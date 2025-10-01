The Town of Birdseye has been awarded more than $114,000 through the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

The funding will be used by the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department to purchase new turnout gear for its firefighters.

Department officials say their current gear is 20 to 25 years old, well past the recommended life span of about 10 years.

Outfitting a firefighter with a full set of protective gear costs roughly $5,200.

The grant, totaling $114,285.71, requires a local match of just over $5,700.

With this support, the department will be able to replace outdated equipment and improve safety for the volunteers who respond to emergencies in the Birdseye community.