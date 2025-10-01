Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce the promotion of Janell Berry, RN, BSN, CEN, TCRN, to the position of Emergency Services Manager, where she will oversee the daily operations and strategic direction of both the Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services.

A respected member of the DCH nursing team since 2013, Berry brings a wealth of clinical expertise, strong leadership skills, and a deep commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care. She has served in the Emergency Department since 2015, where she developed a reputation for calm decision-making, collaborative teamwork, and excellence in trauma and critical care delivery.

“Janell’s knowledge of emergency department workflows, staffing models, and patient care standards makes her exceptionally well-suited for this role,” said Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at Daviess Community Hospital. “Her leadership will help us strengthen our emergency care capabilities and continue to build a culture of excellence. I am confident she will thrive in this position and provide the stability and vision our team needs.”

As Emergency Services Manager, Berry is responsible for leading both clinical and administrative operations across the Emergency Department and EMS. This includes patient care coordination, staff supervision and development, quality and safety initiatives, regulatory compliance, and interdepartmental collaboration. Her work will directly support DCH’s commitment to delivering timely, compassionate, and effective care to the community.

Berry earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Vincennes University and holds multiple advanced certifications, including Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) and Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN). She has served as a certified instructor through the American Heart Association for Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS), and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS). Her additional training includes Trauma Nursing Core Course, Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course, and Trauma Care After Resuscitation. She is a member of the Emergency Nurses Association and has served as both a preceptor and charge nurse.

“I’ve had the privilege of growing my nursing career at DCH, and stepping into this role feels like a natural next step,” Berry said. “I’m passionate about emergency medicine, and I’m proud to lead a team that consistently delivers outstanding care when patients need it most.”

Berry emphasized her vision for continuous growth within the department. “My goal is to build on our strengths while finding new ways to support our staff, enhance communication, and create the best possible outcomes for our patients and families,” she said.

Berry lives in Washington, Indiana, with her significant other, Jeff, and their daughter, Harper.

For more information about emergency services at Daviess Community Hospital, visit www.dchosp.org.