October is “Bandtober” in Jasper, and the month is filled with both performances and opportunities to support student musicians.

The Jasper Band is hosting its “Play It Forward” donation drive from October 1 through October 31, 2025. The campaign supports all band students in grades 6 through 12, helping provide instruments, uniforms, and opportunities that keep the program strong for years to come.

Donations can be made in several ways:

Online: Click here to donate

or scan the QR code featured in promotional materials.

By mail: Send checks payable to Jasper Band Parents at PO Box 948, Jasper, IN 47547.

Through students: Community members can also reach out to a band student for more details.

Organizers say every contribution—big or small—fuels students’ passion for music and ensures Jasper’s tradition of excellence in band continues.