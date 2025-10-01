The Jasper Municipal Water Department will be conducting valve maintenance on Thursday, October 2nd for a small portion of the city from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The areas affected will beE. 9th St from Mill St to Vine St, E. 8th St from Jackson St to Fairview Ave, and McCrillus St from E. 9th St to E. 6th St.

During this time, water customers may experience low water pressure and cloudy water.

Any further questions can be directed to the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.