The Daviess County Rural Water Corporation has issued an emergency notice as crews work to repair a water main break west of the crossroads of County Road 800 North and County Road 650 East. The affected areas include Cornettsville, Capehart, Graham, and Harbstreit Hill.

Customers in these areas may experience little to no water pressure until repairs are complete. As a precaution, residents are advised to boil all drinking and cooking water for at least five minutes before use.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Daviess County Rural Water office for further information.