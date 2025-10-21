Sarah “Lillian” Ruckriegle, age 95, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 1:17 p.m. on Monday, October 20, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Lillian was born in Velpen, Indiana, on March 31, 1930, to Albert and Zelpha (Stephens) McLaughlin. She married Adam Ruckriegle on June 2, 1951, at the Otwell United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2002.

She was a graduate of Otwell High School.

She had previously worked at GE in Huntingburg and then retired from Otwell Elementary where she had been a teacher’s aide for almost 20 years.

She was a member of Otwell United Methodist Church in Otwell, Indiana, and participated in many groups within the church.

Lillian enjoyed baking pies, crocheting, sewing, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Melinda (Robert) Johnson, Greenwood, IN, and Janel (Dave) Reckelhoff Ferdinand, IN, four grandchildren, Jordan (Kelly) Johnson, Lauren (Andy) Hinkle, Kristen (Robert) Eckerle, and Ashley (Nick) Teaford, five great grandchildren, Reed, Jakob and Kyle Johnson, Baker Hinkle, and Kay Teaford, two sisters, Marie (Daniel) Gilliland, Evansville, IN, and Ruth Ann Nelson, Otwell, IN, one brother, Jim (Shirley) McLaughlin, Otwell, IN, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one great granddaughter, Reese Eckerle, and two sisters, Dorothy Hardin and Joyce Stilwell.

A funeral service for Sarah “Lillian” Ruckriegle will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in the Otwell Cemetery in Otwell, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a favorite charity.

