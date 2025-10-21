Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is hosting a Friday Community Health Screening on Friday, November 14th, 2025 from 7 to 9 AM at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older and will have cholesterol (including total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides) and blood glucose checked via finger stick. The screening lasts approximately 15 minutes.

A 12-hour fast is required to participate, but patients are able to drink water and take prescribed medications.

The $30 screening cost can be paid at the appointment, and pre-registration is required.

To register for the screening, or for more information, visit deaconessmemorial.com, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click on Classes and Events. You can also register by calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.