The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has released updated data on unemployment claims filed in Indiana for the week of September 27th, 2025 through October 4th, 2025.

As of the week of September 27, 2025, Indiana had 21,378 continued unemployment insurance claims filed. For the week of October 4, 2025, Indiana had 19,375 continued unemployment insurance claims filed. As of October 15, 2025, there were 89,254 open job postings throughout the state.

The DWD notes there is a delay in the scheduled release of workforce data, including September’s Current Employment Statistics (CES), Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) and the Consumer Price Index, and when possible, the data will be updated.

Individuals looking for work, training or career information are encouraged to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.