The City of Jasper Wastewater Department has announced that sewer lining work is underway on several city streets as part of its ongoing infrastructure maintenance and improvement program. The project, conducted in partnership with Inliner Solutions, began earlier this week and is expected to continue through Friday, October 24.

Officials say the work should cause minimal disruption to residents and businesses. However, anyone noticing unpleasant odors inside their home or workplace may be experiencing a dry drain trap. The department advises adding water to these drains to help block sewer gases and prevent odors from flowing back into the property.