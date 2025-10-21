The Dubois County Treasurer’s Office is reminding taxpayers that the fall installment of property taxes is due Monday, November 10, 2025.

Treasurer Craig M. Greulich says residents have several convenient payment options available, including online at www.duboiscountyin.us, by phone at (812) 678-7983, through the mail, via the courthouse drop box, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office.

Online and phone payments using credit or debit cards will include a 2.5% fee, while e-checks carry a $1.50 fee. Those mailing payments are reminded to enclose their check along with the colored remittance coupon.

To ensure payments are correctly applied, taxpayers must include the proper remittance coupon with the barcode. The Treasurer’s Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors should note that new courthouse security measures are now in effect, including metal detectors and bag scanners at the east entrance.

For additional information, taxpayers may call the Treasurer’s Office at 812-481-7080 or email treasurer@duboiscountyin.org.