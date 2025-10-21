Leanna Faye (Thompson) Blemker, 75, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN early on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with her son and her sisters at her side.

She was born in Oakland City, IN on March 31, 1950, to John and Joyce (Finch) Thompson, the oldest of three daughters. She graduated from Wood Memorial High School in Oakland City in 1968.

She moved to Huntingburg, IN, and worked for Holland Dairy. There she met John Blemker, and they married on August 21, 1971. They had one son, Jason, in 1983.

She worked for many years for Olinger Construction Company in Huntingburg before completing her Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education in 1990. She taught various grades from K-3rd for the Southridge School District. She subbed in every grade K-12 in various school districts during her retirement.

John passed in March 2018. Leanna moved to The Farmstead Retirement Community in Andover, MN, in September 2020 to be close to her son and grandchildren.

Leanna was a strong believer in the Lord Jesus and was a member of the Huntingburg United Methodist Church for many years. She later called the United Methodist Church of Anoka, MN home.

Leanna is survived by her son, Jason (Dottie); grandchildren, Jace, Olivia, Molly, and Jaxon of Harris, MN; her sisters, Debbie (Chris) Hamilton and Johnita (Greg) Pettys. She was a wonderful Aunt Nana to 8 nieces and nephews, one great-niece, and two great-nephews. She has one surviving aunt and uncle, Jerry and Marlice Finch, and several cousins.

Leanna was always willing to serve in whatever way possible. She directed Bible School in Huntingburg, worked with the Marine Moms and Dads organization, volunteered with Toys for Tots, and served in various roles in her Farmstead Community. The biggest joy of her life was being with her sweet grandchildren.

She always found joy in photographing a sunrise, a sunset, the view of her pond, a blooming flower, or other wonders of God’s creation.

The Farmstead Retirement Community in Minnesota is holding a memorial service on Saturday, October 11 at 1:30.

A memorial service for Leanna Blemker will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Huntingburg United Methodist Church in Huntingburg. Pastor David Chinn will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, November 8th, prior to the service at the church.