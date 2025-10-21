Jerry LeRoy Bell, age 75, of Dale, passed away on October 18, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

He was born on August 13, 1950, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Estie and Ednabelle (Noble) Bell. He married Sara Jayne Gibbs on December 22, 1973, in Princeton, Indiana. Jerry dedicated 38 years to teaching at Heritage Hills High School, where he was known for driving his 1968 Camaro to school every day and parking in the same spot. Throughout his teaching career, he coached football, track and field, and even one memorable season of volleyball. Many will remember Jerry as the teacher who built gumball machines in the middle school, while others fondly recall his small engines, welding, or woodworking classes. Jerry had a lifelong passion for helping others—one that continued beyond his passing through his selfless decision to donate parts of his body to help save lives. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Bell of Dale; two daughters, Leslie Bell and Jacqueline (Bell) Dillman both of Dale; and three grandchildren, Ryan, Phoebe and Dorothy Dillman.

Funeral services for Jerry LeRoy Bell will be held at 11:00 a.m., C.D.T., Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery. Pastors Mike Turner and Joel Rivera will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., C.D.T., on Friday, October 24th, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale; and also from 9:00-11:00 a.m., C.D.T., on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. The Gentryville Masonic Lodge #424 will hold a masonic service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Masonic Home Foundation: www.IMHF.org or checks may be mailed to, P.O. Box 44210, Indianapolis, Indiana 46244-0210; or to your favorite charity.