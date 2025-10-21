Mary Beth Flick, age 78 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Monday, October 20, 2025 at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary Beth was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on July 2, 1947 to Jerome H. and Agnes E. (Stemle) Lueken. She married James R. Flick on August 12, 1975. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2018.

She retired as the Food Service Supervisor from Memorial Hospital in Jasper after 52 years of service.

She was an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking, baking, coloring, and spending time with her nieces and nephews and great nephews.

Surviving are two sisters: Dolores Thorndell, Ireland, and Donna Pund, Jasper, and one brother, John Lueken (Jacque), Huntingburg, nieces and nephews: Nathan Pund, Sara Boswell, Emily Ricker, and Matthew Lueken.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one nephew, Michael Lasher.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, with burial to follow in Enlow City Cemetery in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

