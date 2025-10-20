In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Jim McFaul and Gary Schnell, Members of the Rotary Club of Dubois County, to discuss the 21st Annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Futurecast being held at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium on Thursday, November 13th, 2025.

This year’s panel features Dr. Ryan Brewer, Division Head of Business and Associate Professor of Finance at Indiana University Indianapolis – Columbus, Dr. Timothy Slaper, Research Director at the Indiana Business Research Center with the IU Kelley School of Business, and Dr. Andreas Hauskrecht, Clinical Professor of Business Economics at the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University.

Register or sponsor this event by October 31st, 2025: https://www.duboiscountyrotary.com/iu-kelly-school-of-business-futurecast.php

https://youtu.be/fMJmMNmIb9A