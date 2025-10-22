The City of Loogootee is taking steps to plan for the future with the development of a new Comprehensive Plan focused on guiding growth, development, and quality-of-life improvements throughout the community.

City officials are encouraging residents to get involved by completing a brief Community Input Survey, which will help identify priorities and goals for Loogootee’s long-term progress. Feedback gathered through the survey will play a key role in shaping strategies for infrastructure, housing, parks, and economic development.

Residents can stay informed and follow project updates by visiting loogooteecp.com and following the City of Loogootee’s social media pages for news and announcements.