East Fork Water in Shoals has issued a boil order for customers in Martin County living east of Highway 450 on Dover Hill Road and nearby areas, including the Bellgrade area, following an interruption in water service on Tuesday.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in place for the next few days, or until further notice. Customers are advised to boil water vigorously for at least three minutes before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting beverages, or preparing food.

As an alternative, residents may use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

For more information, contact East Fork Water in Shoals.

On By Joey Rehl

