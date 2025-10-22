The Spencer County Community Wellness Forum and Annual Dinner Meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at the Spencer County Youth and Community Center in Chrisney. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. CST with a community resource fair and meal, followed by a keynote presentation at 6:00 p.m. CST by Officer David Gomez, a school resource officer from Idaho who is nationally recognized for his work in social media safety and youth outreach.

The program is organized by the Spencer County Community Foundation in collaboration with the Spencer County Health Coalition and the Spencer County Substance Abuse Council. Topics will focus on the dangers of social media, scams, sextortion, and best practices for keeping smart devices secure in the home. The forum aims to build awareness and strengthen community well-being through education and prevention.

Residents and vendors are encouraged to take part in the discussion and learn about strategies that promote safer and healthier communities across Spencer County.