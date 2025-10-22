Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off road vehicle accident that occurred Sunday evening on private property in Pike County, resulting in the death of a 50 year old man from Oakland City.

Emergency responders were dispatched at approximately 7:43 p.m. to the area near Old State Road 64 and State Road 257 after receiving a report of an off road vehicle accident with entrapment.

According to preliminary findings, the victim had been leaving his deer hunting area around 7:33 p.m. to pick up his spouse, who had been hunting nearby. While driving the vehicle, it overturned and trapped him beneath it.

His spouse reportedly heard the accident, arrived at the scene shortly after, and called 911. Despite emergency efforts and life saving measures, the man, identified as 50 year old John G. Goodall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Patoka Township Fire Department, and Pike County Emergency Medical Services.

Authorities are reminding the public of the importance of off road vehicle safety. Riders and passengers are urged to always wear helmets and protective gear and to use all available safety restraints.

For more information on off road vehicle safety and regulations, residents can visit state resources for guidance on safe riding practices.