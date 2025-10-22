The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced the final Coffee and Conversations with Mayor Dean Vonderheide event of 2025, set for Thursday, November 20.

The informal gathering will take place from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Kimball Electronics World Headquarters, located at 1205 Kimball Boulevard in Jasper.

Residents, business owners, and community members are invited to attend, ask questions, and engage in open discussion with Mayor Vonderheide. No RSVP is required—participants are welcome to simply show up, enjoy a cup of coffee, and join the conversation.