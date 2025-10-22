Mildred Marie Frick Reckelhoff, age 97, died in Sellersburg, Indiana, on October 20, 2025. She was born on the family farm in Huntingburg, Indiana, on May 2, 1928 to Earl and Helena (Alexander) Frick.

She married Wilfred “Wif” Reckelhoff on June 17, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, and he preceded her in death in 2014 after 64 years of marriage. Until the last few months, she had made Jasper her home for 75 years.

She graduated from Huntingburg High School. For several years she worked as a typesetter for the Huntingburg Independent. She took time off to raise her children and then spent 27 years working for the Credit Bureau in Jasper. Her hobbies included reading, especially detective, romance and historical novels and watching the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team. She cared for her husband at home for most of his long illness with Alzheimer’s.

She is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother: Frieda Schmett Frick, her children Michael, and in infancy Joseph and Patricia, a grandson: Alexander Daniel Stone, and her brother Wilfred Frick.

She is survived by her children: Helena Dettmer and her husband Terry Stone of Coralville IA, Carl Reckelhoff and his wife Judy Brohm of New Albany, Liz Williams and her husband Ed Williams of Indianapolis and Donna Reckelhoff and her husband, Erik Wiehardt of Kendall Park NJ; five grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, 11 step-great grandchildren and her brother Leroy Frick of Dale.

We’d like to thank the friends and neighbors whose help allowed our Mother to live in her own home for so long, especially Donna and Mark Pierce, Jim Tennant and his late wife Donna, and Brad Hochgesang. We’d also like to thank Traditions at Hunter Station and Southern Care Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mildred M. Reckelhoff will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions can be made to St Joseph Church.

