Huntingburg Police Department detectives, working with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, arrested 51-year-old Roy E. Stearns of Holland on October 21, 2025, on charges of possession of child sex abuse material (CSAM), a Level 5 felony.

The investigation began on October 15 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) issued a Cyber Tip Report generated by Google, identifying files containing child sexual abuse material. Detectives determined that Stearns was the user responsible for uploading the content.

Two search warrants were executed in Holland on October 21, with assistance from the Jasper Police Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Ferdinand Police Department, and the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional evidence was seized for further examination.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force, led by the Indiana State Police, coordinates multi-agency efforts to investigate and prosecute individuals who exploit children online. Authorities remind the public to report online exploitation or solicitation of children to NCMEC.

Stearns was booked into the Dubois County Security Center. The Huntingburg Police Department notes that charges are allegations, and Stearns is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

For more information or to report online exploitation, visit the Indiana ICAC Task Force website.