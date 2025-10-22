Shannon Rae Eckert, 61 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 1:33 a.m. on October 17, 2025, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. She was born in Jasper, Indiana, to Phillip and Sylvia (Bickwermert) Jeffries on July 3, 1964.

Shannon was the proud mother of Jessica (Justin) Reinbold and Brandon (Lyndsey) Eckert. She was a devoted “Gammaw” to her three grandchildren: Easton, Emerson, and Elijah Reinbold, who provided her with endless strength and happiness. For the past 23 years, she shared her life with her fiancé, Jeffrey Wildman, with whom she built a warm home and countless memories.

Shannon lived her life with energy, humor, authenticity, and tenderness. She fiercely loved her children and modeled for them to take pride in their work, live without regret, and prioritize happiness. Her contagious laughter and zest for life filled every room she entered.

Shannon’s family additionally reflects on the pride she had in her home, especially her pool and beautiful landscaping where family and friends often gathered. She loved her music, especially AC/DC and Waylon Jennings, and could often be found dancing and singing along with the boisterous notes as she completed household chores.

Shannon had a tender heart, often worrying about others. She worked hard to make sure everyone around her felt seen, heard, and appreciated. This reflected in her work as an independent agent for AFLAC where she truly cared for her clients. Even in passing, Shannon continued her spirit of giving as an organ donor, leaving behind the ultimate gift of life for others.

Shannon was a member of the Jasper High School Class of 1982. She later attended Ivy Tech Community College where she majored in Business Management.

She is survived by her fiancé; her children; her grandchildren; her mother; her sisters, Kimberly Mehringer and Tracy Jeffries; her fiancé’s mother, Mary Wildman; his father, Gary Wildman; his sisters, Chris Castillo, Donna Sturgeon, Patty Trambaugh, and Leah Jeffers; his brother, Kevin Wildman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.

A Catholic Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Shannon at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A memorial visitation with the family will take place at the church from 9:00 to 11:00 AM prior to Mass.

Shannon’s family takes comfort in knowing that her love, laughter, and light will live on in all who knew her.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.