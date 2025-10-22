Janet Ruth (Moesner) Archibald, 75, of English, Indiana went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 8, 1950, in Booneville, IN to John and Lorena (Fetter) Moesner.

While her children were young, she was a homemaker, she liked to cross stitch and sew and raised a garden from which she canned fruit and vegetables for her family to eat. She loved being a Proverbs 31 woman and having a store of food for her family laid up for winter. As her children grew, she was a foster Mom, 4-H leader, CNA and worked in a library for several years. She was a long- time member of Tunnel Hill Free Methodist Church of English and loved worshipping there with her beloved church family, where she taught Sunday School, worked on the bulletin, volunteered in VBS and led the singing in worship. Janet was also a part of the singing group “Peace Crusaders” singing in various local churches.

For the last 3 years she and Dwight have battled cancer together where they have grown closer to each other and to their Lord.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, 2 grandchildren, Micah and Isaac Archibald. She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Susie Moesner.

She is survived by her husband of over 53 years, Dwight W. Archibald, their 3 children, Mathew (Kami) Archibald, Robert (Vanessa) Archibald and a daughter, Rachel (Andrew) Young. She is a proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren, Alexander Archibald, Amarah Young, Micah Archibald, Isaac Archibald, Lexi Archibald, Liam Young, Janet is also survived by a brother, John F. Moesner III, sisters, Joyce Gresham and Jacquita (Dan) Wilson, three nieces and four nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday October 27, 2025, at 11:00 A.M EST at Tunnel Hill Free Methodist Church of English, Indiana. Friends may visit Monday morning at church prior to the funeral from 10:00 A.M until the time of service. Bro. Adam Stroud will officiate. Burial will follow in El Bethel Cemetery.

Friends may visit on Sunday October 26, 2025, from 4:00 P.M until 7:30 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana.

A funeral dinner will follow after the burial at the Tunnel Hill Free Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Preborn at give.preborn.com in memory of Janet.

