Vincennes University will again host a Veterans Day Program honoring all of the brave men and women who have served in the United States military. The special tribute will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. (ET) in the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center.

Sponsored by the VU Support Staff Council, the program will honor the sacrifices and contributions of service members. VU faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members are encouraged to attend.

This year’s guest speaker is Major General (Retired) Richard L. Stevens. The Vincennes native completed over 35 years of service in the U.S. Army, culminating as the Deputy Chief of Engineers/Deputy Commanding General for the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

The VU Pep Band and Choir will also perform.

VU invites all to join the University in honoring all who have dedicated their lives to serving our country. The program will also livestream on the VU YouTube channel.