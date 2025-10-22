The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth is encouraging residents to share their ideas and insights as part of an effort to update the County-Wide Quality of Place and Workforce Attraction Plan.

The organization has launched a brief community survey, open through October 24, to gather input on what makes Martin County a great place to live and work — and how it can continue to grow and improve. The feedback collected will help shape strategies aimed at enhancing local amenities, improving services, and expanding workforce opportunities for both current and future residents.

Officials emphasize that the survey takes only a few minutes to complete but can have a lasting impact on the county’s development goals.

The public is encouraged to participate before the October 24 deadline. The survey is available online at SIDC.formstack.com and through the Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth Facebook page.