Daviess County Tourism is seeking public input on a proposed event center project that could bring new opportunities for gatherings, entertainment, and economic growth to the area.

In collaboration with Hunden Partners and HWC Engineering, the county is conducting a community survey to assess the need for such a facility, explore potential sites, and evaluate its overall feasibility and potential economic impact.

Local residents are encouraged to share their ideas on what types of spaces and amenities they’d like to see included in the project. The feedback will play an important role in shaping future plans for community and event development in Daviess County.

The survey is available through early November at surveymonkey.com/r/DaviessCountyEventCenter or through the Visit Daviess County Indiana Facebook page.