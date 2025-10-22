The Masonic Lodge in Birdseye is hosting its annual Big Country Breakfast from Friday, October 24, to Sunday, October 26.

Breakfast will be served from 6 AM until 11:30 AM each day, with the possibility of extending hours past noon on Sunday to accommodate the late-morning church crowd if there is continued interest.

This popular event features a variety of hearty breakfast options, along with homemade baked goods available as part of a special bake sale.

As the Lodge’s major fundraiser, proceeds will support the maintenance of the Lodge, community funeral dinners for both Masons and non-Masons and various community initiatives.

The Big Country Breakfast is free to attend, though freewill donations are appreciated.

Everyone in the community is invited to join, regardless of their Masonic background.

The Brothers of Bethlehem Lodge #574 look forward to welcoming EVERYONE and feeding the local community.